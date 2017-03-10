Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock Is Too Good to Pass Up!

After a stunning 2016, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) is looking like a mere mortal. So far in 2017, Nvidia stock is down 7%-plus. The pause in momentum for the benchmark Technology SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLK ), as well as the Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA: SMH ), has some growth investors concerned. NVDA stock jumped to the stratosphere, but we all know gravity’s beckoning call.

Source: Shutterstock

Broader factors that are not directly related to Nvidia shares are also weighing on Wall Street. Military analysts consider North Korea’s recent missile launches as practice for a potential assault on U.S. bases in Japan.

Domestically, allegations about Russian involvement in last year’s general election continue to dog President Donald Trump. Furthermore, his wild accusation of being wiretapped by his predecessor have left both the country and the markets jittery.

Technically, Nvidia stock is not providing the best of signals. Since early February, NVDA is down an astonishing 18%. And since Feb. 23, Nvidia shares have been firmly below its 50-day moving average. Traders carefully watch this barometer as an indicator of nearer-term strength. What worries vested parties is that NVDA has largely trended bearishly since breaching this key level.

With multiple headwinds working against Nvidia stock, should investors risk exposure or cut tail while the going’s good? A little trimming wouldn’t hurt, but the overall prognosis still looks promising.

Nvidia Stock: Slow Start, Fast Finish

Let’s start with the technical argument. I would be careful in looking too much into recent momentum. Remember that during last year’s record-breaking move, the company didn’t jump straight from the gate. Nvidia shares rang in 2016 with a near-17% loss up to mid-February. Back then, not only was NVDA below its 50-day, it was dangerously close to falling below the 200-day.

Rather than being a harbinger for Nvidia stock, that level turned out to be the buying opportunity of a lifetime. History doesn’t always repeat itself, that I’ll easily concede … but I will also argue that viable investment opportunities maintain a certain cadence. Investors can use this data to determine the likelihood of whether their positions will turn out profitable.



Click to Enlarge What you should keep in mind is that Nvidia shares are marathon runners, not 100-meter sprinters. Between 2000 through the end of 2016, January returns for NVDA stock averaged less than 1%. By the end of the third quarter, however, NVDA is churning out double-digits at 14%.

When the year is finally tallied, investors have taken home 55% average profits. As I said earlier, nearer-term momentum isn’t always a reliable barometer.

What is a reliable indicator is the first-quarter performance. Only one time did Nvidia stock turn negative at the 90-day mark, and still managed to squeeze out a profit in the full year. So if NVDA stock is in red ink on March 31, then yes, it’s time to think about exposure.

But if it ends up in the black, I like my chances. Only twice did NVDA do well in the first quarter, and go sour later in the year.

