Massive Oil Discovery in Alaska 2017: 8 Things to Know

A massive oil discovery was made in Alaska recently that could result in a new source of revenue for one company.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are eight things you need to know about it:

The massive petrol discovery was made in the North Slope of Alaska, which is quite a feat considering the fact that this basin was considered to be a struggling, old source of oil makes it that much more impressive.

Spanish oil company Repsol SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: REPYY

The announcement was made on Thursday and production may begin in 2021.

The Alaskan oil discovery could churn out 120,000 barrels per day, and a total of 1.2 billion barrels in the long run.

The resources discovered are called Horseshoe, and 75% of it is owned by Denver-based Armstrong. The rest is owned by Repsol.

This could prove to be a discovery of gargantuan proportions as Alaska has experienced budget difficulties due to lower production.

This slump has been caused by reduced production and lower oil prices in the state.

The North Slope could prove to be a lifeline for the nation, and the discovery is the result of an extensive exploration by Repsol in the northern state that began back in 2008.

REPYY shares surged about 0.2% this Friday during regular trading hours.