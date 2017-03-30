3 Options Trades That Will Protect You From Harm

I’m not trying to sound the alarm and get everyone rushing for the exits, but according to the Shiller price-to-earnings ratio, the stock market is now the third most expensive it has been in history, behind only the market of 1929 and the dot-com bubble of 2000.

For those who are nervous about their long positions and want to find a way to protect against it in a relatively inexpensive manner, you may want to consider options trades, including what’s called a Protective Collar.

With these options trades, you first sell covered calls against your long position. You know this trade, as I’ve written about it frequently. Normally, you might do it to generate some income against a long position. However, in this case, you use the premiums generated from the sale of the covered calls to purchase puts against the same long position.

Thus, you give up the upside and should be able to offset against downside loss for a period of time.

Next Page