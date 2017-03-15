Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stock Jumps on Mixed Q3 Earnings

It was another good quarter. There there is still much to do with the cloud.

By Tom Taulli, InvestorPlace Writer & IPO Playbook Editor  |  Mar 15, 2017, 4:46 pm EDT
Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Oracle (ORCL) reported fiscal third-quarter earnings that came up short on the top line, but beat on the bottom line.

   
Tom Taulli

The turnaround story at Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is all about the cloud. So, ORCL stock holders should be plenty encouraged that the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings report, out Wednesday after the bell, showed some traction with that effort.

Oracle stock is up about 3% in after-hours trading, on top of a 12% for the year-to-date.

The overall report came in somewhat mixed. Earnings for fiscal Q3 came in at 69 cents per share, which beat the Street’s estimate by 7 cents. However, the story was different on the top line; revenues of $9.21 billion came in short of the consensus mark of $9.26 billion.

A few other highlights from the Oracle earnings report:

  • On an annualized basis, the total cloud business is running at $5 billion.
  • Operating margins were down 2 percentage points to 32% on a GAAP basis, but up 1 point to 43% on a non-GAAP basis.
  • The company purchased Apiary (a developer of API technologies) and Dyn (which manages core web systems).

Oracle also announced a 27% increase in the quarterly dividend. ORCL stock will pay out 19 cents per share on April 26 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 12. That would knock the yield from 1.4% to 1.8% on current prices.

ORCL stock chart

Technically speaking, shares are currently trading well above the major moving averages, but likely will creep into overbought territory if Wednesday’s after-market gains play out come Thursday morning.

Next overhead resistance for ORCL stock sits around just above $46 — Oracle’s highs from late 2014, which marked the company’s best price since the dot-com bubble.

Tom Taulli runs the InvestorPlace blog IPO Playbook and is the author of various books, including Taxes 2017: Saving A BundleFollow him on Twitter at @ttaulli. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

