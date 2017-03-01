Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stock Is a Falling Machete. Catch It!

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW ) reported earnings on Tuesday evening, and the stock market is reacting violently Wednesday morning to the news. PANW stock is down 20% today, and while I’m usually not one to risk my fingers trying to catch falling knives, I find myself interested in today’s action.

Besides, using the options markets, I can structure a trade that would allow me to start long with room for error.

Yes, Palo Alto Networks’ revenues missed, but fundamentally — very, very broadly fundamentally — not much has changed. As the world becomes more digitally dependent, it will need cyber security more than ever. PANW is a major provider, so it’s a matter of going back to better execution on its management plans.

Usually, investors will give a company a few passes on bad earnings. Unless specifically stated, the assumption is that it was a temporary bad situation that caused the quarter’s disappointment.

PANW stock is no stranger to bad earnings reactions — previous drops were entry opportunities that rewarded those who stepped in on red days.

Today’s drop brings Palo Alto stock price close to a level that was defended well since the market lows of February 2016. Furthermore, shares emphatically broke out of the $120 area in 2014. PANW should require a complete breakdown in the story to relinquish it to the bears again.



Click to Enlarge

My last trade on PANW was a 2016 winning iron condor between $156 per share and $90. I sold risk against both these levels and was lucky enough to expire both sides for max gains. This is a fast-moving stock, so selling risk could be difficult to manage. When dealing with momentum stocks, I find it best to use longer-dated options.

Today, instead of selling a range, I will sell downside risk. The goal: Profiting on a stabilization and partial bounce in Palo Alto shares.

Next Page