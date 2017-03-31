Panera Bread Co (PNRA) to Post Calorie and Sugar Counts on Soda Machines

Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ: PNRA ) will be adding calorie and sugar counts to its soda machines.

Panera Bread Co’s decision to add calorie and sugar counts to its soda machines is part of the company’s effort to provide customers with more information about what they ingest. It took a similar stance in 2010 by adding calorie counts to its menus.

“With up to 75 grams of sugar – just one 20 oz. soft drink contains more than the recommended daily amount of added sugar,” Panera Bread Co CEO Ron Shaich said in a statement. “While we won’t tell people what they should drink, we want to provide real options and real transparency—and we’re challenging the industry to join us.”

Starting this month, Panera Bread Co will also be adding special sugar-free and low-sugar drinks to its soda machines in select cities. The restaurant chain says that it plans to have the drinks available at all of its machines in the United States by September.

The new drinks that Panera Bread Co is adding to its soda machines don’t contain any chemicals that are included on its “No No List”. The new drinks are as follows.