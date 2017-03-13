Happy Pi Day 2017: 7 Pi Images to Celebrate 3.14

Tomorrow is Pi Day 2017 and there are plenty of ways to celebrate this math phenomenon.

March 14 is a day that is loved by many who are scientists, mathematicians, nerds or professors of these subjects. It is celebrated on this day because the number pi begins with 3.14.

The word itself sounds exactly the same as “pie,” which is why a lot of people try to be clever and offer up pie on this day. There are many ways to honor the number, which was first celebrated in 1988 when Larry Shaw had an event in the San Francisco Exploratorium.

We have compiled several images for you to share on social media in honor of the day. Browse through the next few slides, pick your favorite and pass it along.