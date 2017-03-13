Pi Day Deals: 7 Best Restaurant Promotions for 3.14

Pi day is the ideal time to eat a slice of…well, pie.

There are some retailers and restaurants around the country offering discounts on pies and pizza pies, helping people get cheap, delicious food in the name of math. March 14 is Pi Day, which is on a Tuesday this year.

It is celebrated on this day because the first three digits of pi are 3.14, and it is a day that all scientists and math teachers around the world appreciate because of the fact that the number helps us to measure circles in an easy and convenient manner.

Here are seven of the best deals being offered around the nation on Pi Day:

Bojangles: If you manage to make it out to a Bojangles, the restaurant will offer sweet potato pies for $3.14.

Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza: You will be able to build your own pizza for the low price of $3.14.

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop: You can satisfy your sweet tooth at Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop as they are selling mini pies for $3.14. Buying four pies will get you a fifth one for free.

Urban Brick Pizza: All pizza pies will be $3.14 tomorrow.

Your Pizza: $3.14 is the price for your pizza, pint of craft beer or a combo.

: $3.14 is the price for your pizza, pint of craft beer or a combo. Pi Pizzeria: This locale will sell you a pizza for $3.14 after you buy a large pizza. You can also get free pizza if you were born on March 14.

