Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) Pops on Positive Q4 Forecast

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR ) stock was up on Tuesday following the release of preliminary finical results for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.

Pier 1 Imports Inc is expecting earnings per share for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 to range from 32 cents to 34 cents. This is an increase over its previous earnings per share guidance for the quarter, which was between 28 cents and 32 cents. Wall Street is expecting PIR to report earnings per share of 31 cents in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.

Pier 1 Imports Inc also notes that revenue during its fiscal fourth quarter of 2016 will be down by 2.6% when compared to the same time last year. The company points to its average number of stores decreasing by 3% as the cause of this decline.

If revenue is down by 2.6% for Pier 1 Imports Inc’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, it will have it reporting revenue of about $528.20 million for the period. Wall Street is expecting the retailer to report revenue of $532.94 million for the quarter.

Pier 1 Imports Inc says that comparable sales for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 were up by 0.2%. E-commerce sales increased by 28% during the quarter. This had e-commerce making up 19.5% of revenue in PIR’s fourth quarter.

“Improved effectiveness of our promotional and discounting initiatives along with a continuation of our supply chain efficiencies drove another quarter of significantly higher merchandise margin,” Jeffrey Boyer, Executive Vice President and CFO at Pier 1 Imports Inc, said in a statement. “At the same time, our ongoing cost containment and efficiency programs throughout the Company resulted in better than expected operating expense performance.”

PIR stock was up 7% as of noon Tuesday, but is down 15% year-to-date.