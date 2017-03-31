The 10 Best Stocks of the S&P 500 in Q1

Back in November and December, it seemed that all you had to do was throw a dart at a list of stocks and enjoy 10% or 20% gains. Lately, however, the market has lost a bit of that mojo, and profits are harder to come by.

For instance: Despite a nearly 6% gain for the index overall as of this writing, only about 20 stocks in the S&P 500 are up more than 25% since Jan. 1 and only a single constituent of the index is up more than 40%.

Those stocks are still sitting on great gains in three months’ time, don’t get me wrong. But at this time in 2016, we saw four stocks sitting on 40% gains or greater — that, despite a roughly 1% gain for the S&P 500 from Jan. 1, 2016 to March 31, 2016.

So which stocks are the ones that actually have put up those outsized gains in 2017? The list is all over the place, with a mix of homebuilders, biotech stocks and even a utility thrown in there.

Take a look at the top performers of Q1:

