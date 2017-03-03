Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock Has Problems Beyond Apple Inc. (AAPL)

The narrative surrounding Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) stock changed in late January, when Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) sued the chip maker for $1 billion. Qualcomm’s high-margin fabless model had been a big part of the bull case for QCOM stock. Suddenly, that royalty-based model looked more like that of a “patent troll” than a desirable licensing stream. QCOM stock fell 13% on the news, and has regained only a portion of those losses.

While the AAPL lawsuit has been the headline news, there are other concerns for Qualcomm shareholders. Competition, regulatory pressure and earnings all present risks at the moment. It’s not as if QCOM stock is pricing in incredible growth, with the stock trading at about 12x 2017 analyst consensus EPS. But Qualcomm may not be pricing in all those risks, either.

AAPL and QCOM Stock

What’s notable about the change in sentiment toward QCOM stock is that the recent concerns, on their own, shouldn’t be that big a deal. The Apple lawsuit is no exception. AAPL is asking for $1 billion in damages, which isn’t a lot of money for Qualcomm. QCOM stock has a market cap of $82 billion; a $1 billion payment would represent about 1.2% of its value, or about less than 70 cents per share.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm ended its first quarter (ending Dec. 25) with over $10 billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. QCOM quite literally could simply write a check for the $1 billion in damages — even if it loses or settles with Apple.

But the concern is that the Apple lawsuit is just the tip of the iceberg, so to speak. Apple’s contention is that Qualcomm’s pricing itself is unfair. QCOM — per Apple’s interpretation — charges royalties based on the value of the entire device, not just the technology being licensed.

On AAPL’s Q1 earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said the strategy was “somewhat like buying a sofa, and you charge somebody a different price depending upon the price of the house that it goes into.”

Qualcomm naturally has defended its strategy, and it’s too early to tell on whose side U.S. courts will fall. But the questions raised by the Apple lawsuit have implications that go beyond a single court case.

QCOM Stock and Licensing Revenue

The core problem for QCOM stock is that Apple isn’t alone in questioning its model. Qualcomm has been hit with an $800 million-plus fine in South Korea for alleged antitrust violations under a similar theory to that being pushed by AAPL. (That fine is under appeal.) Qualcomm already paid nearly a billion dollars to settle an investigation in China. And a week before the Apple lawsuit, the U.S. FTC announced its own investigation.

