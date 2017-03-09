RadioShack Files for Bankruptcy (Again), Closing 200 Stores

General Wireless, which operates as RadioShack, is filing for bankruptcy again just two years after it came out of its last bankruptcy.

RadioShack says that it will be closing 200 of its stores at it enters Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This will leave it with 1,300 stores still open and it plans to evaluate what to do with these locations.

RadioShack notes that it many choose to keep its remaining 1,300 stores open on an ongoing basis. It claims that this may be the best way to maximize value for creditors. However, it also says it will explore other strategic options.

RadioShack says that it was making efforts toward returning to profitability after coming out of its bankruptcy two years ago. This includes reducing operating expenses by 23% in 2016 and gross profit dollars going up by 8% during that year. However, it still had problems.

“For a number of reasons, most notably the surprisingly poor performance of mobility sales, especially over recent months, we have concluded that the Chapter 11 process represents the best path forward for the Company,” Dene Rogers, President and CEO of RadioShack , said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our advisors and stakeholders to preserve as many jobs as possible while maximizing value for our creditors.”

RadioShack points out in its bankruptcy announcement that Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) was its partner responsible for managing its mobility business. General Wireless is a joint venture between Sprint and Standard General.

RadioShack says that it will post additional information concerning the bankruptcy on its website. Legal documents will be available on the Prime Clerk website. Prime Clerk is the company’s claims agent. It is also getting legal advice from Pepper Hamilton LLP and Jones Day.