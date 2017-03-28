3 Reasons FireEye Inc (FEYE) Stock Still Looks Like a Winner

Recently I’ve been bullish on FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE ). Yet my focus has been mostly on the long-term, since turnarounds can certainly be tough.

But as for this week, there are indications that the improvements may happen at a faster clip. As a result, FEYE stock has logged a gain of 16.6%.

Keep in mind that Wall Street analysts are getting more optimistic. For example, Goldman Sachs boosted the price target on FEYE stock to $15 and Bank of America raised it from $13.50 to $18. Assuming these are on the money, then the potential upside is anywhere from 22% to 46%.

OK, so why does FEYE stock look attractive now? Well, let’s take a look at three factors:

Reasons FEYE Stock Can Win: Strong Leadership

When it comes to tech companies, it is critical to have a CEO that has the right blend of technical and business savvy. And as for FEYE, the company’s leader, Kevin Mandia, seems to be a good fit for this criteria. He is one of the foremost authorities on cybersecurity, having co-written two books on the subject as well as serving in the United States Air Force as a security officer and then as a cybercrime investigator in the Air Force Office of Special Investigation.

He also founded a highly successful company, Mandiant, which was sold to FEYE in 2014.

Of course, when Mandia took the helm of FireEye in May, the company was in serious trouble. The main reason was that the company did not make the transition to the cloud.

But Mandia has wasted little time in dealing with this. In fact, he has launched some compelling products, such as Helix, Cloud MVX and the Smart Grid, that should be able to get FEYE back into the growth phase. According to the BAC analyst report:

“FireEye’s core value proposition is centered around having some of the most advanced threat intelligence that lends its value to three areas of innovation: dealing with network threats, strong position in endpoint protection and above all is the value of analytics and threat management.”

