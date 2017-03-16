Here’s Why Rebounding Coal Bodes Well for Railroad Stocks (KSU, CSX, UNP)

Since coal is a key revenue-generating commodity for railroad operators, the sector participants are largely dependent on factors related to the commodity. Declining coal shipments have been hurting railroad stocks for quite some time.

However, the probability of higher coal demand bodes well for railroads. Even in the fourth quarter of 2016, coal revenues at CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX ) — a key sector participant — surged 23% year over year to $551 million due to an 8% improvement in volumes. CSX currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In fact, Moody’s Investor Service, the rating services arm of Moody’s Corporation raised its outlook for the North American Coal Industry from negative to stable in November, last year.

Moreover, the firm has a stable view on North American Railroads for 2017.

Railroad Stocks to See Brighter Days Under Trump?

The victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential elections in November turned out to be a positive for the sector. This is because during his election campaign, Trump had taken a pro-coal stance and emphasized the need to revive the beleaguered coal industry. In his very words, “Coal will last for 1,000 years in this country.” Additionally, coal is by far the most stable source of energy and the industry provides jobs to thousands of Americans.

In fact, the President is in favor of fossil fuels instead of renewable energy and has raised questions regarding climate change and its impact. Hence, it is quite likely that the use of coal will see a surge in his tenure. Also, Trump advocates increasing jobs in the coal sector and possibly relaxing regulations. Additionally, if industrial production starts growing, coal volumes are expected to increase further.

The positive impact of Trump’s victory on the sector is further augment as the Zacks categorized Transportation- Rail industry has gained 21.2% since Nov 8 handily outperforming the S&P500 index, which appreciated 8%.

Naturally, key sector participants like Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC ), CSX and Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP ) have seen an upsurge in their stock prices in the post-election period.

But what else is on the horizon for the industry?

