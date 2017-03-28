4 Retail REITs That Must Face the Music

Although it goes completely against the mainstream rhetoric, the economy has responded well to the Donald Trump administration. For starters, the markets reached all-time highs when the brash real estate mogul secured the presidency. Later on, the job markets produced better-than-expected figures, and consumer sentiment hit multiyear highs. Everything seems well … except that is, if you’re involved in retail real estate investment trusts, or retail REITs.

Major retail stocks such as J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ), Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ), and Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) suffered significant losses in recent months. Despite seemingly positive data, we have to remember that retail growth overall has slowed significantly. This decade, sector sales growth averages around 4.3%. This compares unfavorably to the 6.5% growth rate seen in the 1990s. Moreover, in the last four years, the rate has slowed to less than 3%.

Logically, this has a significantly negative impact on retail REITs. Already struggling with margins and reduced foot traffic, discount leaders like JCP were forced to cut their number of stores. It’s the same story with higher-end outlets like Macy’s.

The problem is that the pain endured by the retailer snowballs down to the REITs that provides the physical properties. As more stores shutter their doors, foot traffic dies, thereby squeezing REITs and their investors.

Unfortunately, this circumstance may not improve meaningfully over the next several years. Yes, people are getting jobs and circulating money in the economy. But the rise of e-commerce means that a greater allocation of sales are being driven by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and the like. That’s wonderful for the overall economy, but it does nothing for REITs, which are anchored to physical sales.

As a result, a vast number of REIT stocks have experienced substantial volatility alongside retail stocks. Here are four retail-centric investment trusts you must avoid before things get worse!

