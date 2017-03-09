4 Retailers That Are Up Against the Ropes

The retailing plight continues, with HHGregg, Inc. (OTCMKTS: HGGGQ ) being the most recent of the major retail stocks to join the bankruptcy club — the electronics and appliance chain is now expected to officially file Chapter 11 within the next few days. In the meantime, Radio Shack reported it is also filing … or at least its parent company is. The echoes of last year’s similar bad news from Sports Authority haven’t even stopped ringing.

Those failures are just a microcosm of the trouble a whole slew of other retail companies are dealing with right now.

Though not every struggling name in the business is as doomed as HHGregg and Sports Authority are now, there’s a wide swath of retailers up against the ropes. They could be KO’d if they’re not careful.

Here’s a closer look at the four retail stocks you should be most afraid to own.

Next Page