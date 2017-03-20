Rita’s Offers Free Italian Ice to Celebrate First Day of Spring

Rita’s is offering a free Italian Ice to its customers today to celebrate the first day of spring.

The offer from Rita’s allows each customer a free Italian Ice when they stop by any of the chains stores in the United States today. The limit is one per person and the sweets store is open from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. today.

Rita’s is also using a hashtag campaign to promote its free Italian Ice offer. Customers can use the hashtag #ritasfirstdayofspring when posting pictures of them enjoying their free Italian Ice today. Those that do so will be entered into a competition to win prizes from the company.

This year marks the 25th first day of spring celebration that Rita’s has held. This means that the sweet shop has been giving out one free Italian Ice to each of its customers to celebrate for the last 25 years.

Rita’s isn’t the only company that is celebrating the first day of spring by handing out free frozen treats to its customers. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s (NYSE: BRK.A , BRK.B ) Dairy Queen is also giving customers free ice cream today.

The offer from dairy queen includes one small vanilla ice cream cone for each customer. However, it includes some additional restrictions, such as which stores those free ice cream cones can be obtained from. You can follow this link to learn more about the offer.

Several other companies are also offering freebies to customers today in celebration of the first day of spring. You can learn more about that here.