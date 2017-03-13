The Russell 2000 Is Diverging from the Mid-Caps

On Friday, stocks rose following a strong jobs report. But the better-than-expected employment number will probably lead the FOMC to raise short-term rates following its Wednesday announcement that traditionally follows the two-day meeting.

Despite the acceptance by investors of a rate hike, stocks generally ended the week just slightly lower. The S&P 500 lost 0.4% for the week despite a gain of 0.3% for the day. It was the first weekly loss for the index since January, and the loss was blamed on crude oil (WTI) declines. On Friday crude oil fell 1.5%, closing under $50 per barrel, its fifth day of consecutive losses. Energy stocks on the S&P 500 lost 2.6% for the week.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.6% on Friday vs. 2.5% last Friday.

At the close the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 45 points at 20,903, the S&P 500 rose 8 to close at 2,373, the Nasdaq gained 23 at 5,862, and the Russell 2000 closed at 1,365 for a gain of 5 points. The NYSE’s primary exchange traded 838 million shares with total volume of 3.4 billion shares. The Nasdaq crossed 2 billion shares. On the Big Board, advancers outpaced decliners by 2-to-1, and on the Nasdaq, advancers led by 1.4-to-1. NYSE blocks fell to 8,009 from 8,536 on Thursday.



Click to Enlarge

By piercing the support line at $138, and the 20- and 50-day moving averages at $138.87 and $136.67, the iShares Russell 2000 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IWM) has created a divergence with the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA: MDY ). The MDY (not shown) has thus far held all of its support lines, except its 20-day moving average at $315. The MDY closed on Friday at $311.55.

Conclusion: The damage to the IWM is not yet a serious divergence but is a warning that the market may take a rate hike more seriously than expected.

Currently the major indices have held their immediate support: The Dow Jones has held the green line at 20,737, as has the S&P 500 at 2,358, and the Nasdaq reversed from 5,828.

The obvious item of concern occurs on Wednesday with stockholders’ reaction to the Federal Reserve’s latest move.

