Samsung (SSNLF) Introduces the Galaxy S8 With Infinity Display

This morning in New York, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) held its most important Samsung Unpacked event to date. This one was for the launch of the Galaxy S8, the company’s flagship smartphone. This is a make-or-break moment for Samsung — at least where it comes to its position as the world’s biggest smartphone maker.

Source: Samsung

This is the time where Samsung has to convince consumers to forget about the Galaxy Note 7, exploding battery and all.

The Galaxy S8 is the phone that will take on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and its 10th anniversary iPhone 8 (or iPhone Edition). And it has to hold off Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and its Google Pixel Phone. In other words, there’s a lot riding on the Galaxy S8.

Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung’s most important smartphone, ever.

Galaxy S8: Near Bezel-Free Infinity Display, No Home Button

Apple isn’t the only one working to banish bezels and buttons from its phones. Samsung had the same idea and this year it’s taken big steps in that direction. Its new Galaxy flagship has no side bezels — just screen right to the curved edge — and its greatly reduced them at the top and bottom. It calls this the Infinity Display — a name Dell sort of already coined with its XPS 13 laptop.

This requires a pressure-sensitive virtual home button located beneath the display, and moving the fingerprint scanner to the back. The hardware buttons along the edges do remain, resulting in a huge display housed within a relatively small form factor. Although, adding vertical space has resulted in a “stretched” aspect ratio. Samsung does note it has worked with Google to ensure that extra screen real estate gets used. The display isn’t just big, it’s sharp and is the first to get mobile HDR certification.

Two Sizes

The Galaxy S8 comes in two sizes. This time the Galaxy S8+ features the same design as its smaller sibling (unlike last year where the larger model got a curved Edge display), built around the Infinity Display. With that new design, the plus model offers a whopping 6.2-inch display, while even the standard Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch screen — without getting cumbersome (thanks to minimizing the bezels).

In comparison, the iPhone 7 Plus display is 5.5-inches.

Bixby to Take on Siri and Google Assistant

AI-powered virtual assistants have become key features on smartphones. Apple has Siri and Android has Google Assistant — although Google did keep that as a Pixel Phone exclusive for a few months.

Likely in response to that Google exclusivity move, last fall Samsung bought Viv, an AI startup from the creators of Siri. That acquisition paid off with Bixby, Samsung’s own AI agent. Samsung considers Bixby important enough that the company previewed the technology a week before the Galaxy S8 launch, and also gave Bixby a dedicated button on the new Galaxy smartphone.

Where Siri and Google Assistant are focused on answering questions and helping users to accomplish tasks, Bixby does this to an extent, but is currently positioned more as a helper to make using supported applications easier.

