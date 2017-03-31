Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Stock Is Fool’s Gold

If you were holding on to struggling retailer Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) this past week, congratulations. Sears stock has gained nearly 30% in just five days — a feat that very, very few people expected from the bedraggled department store chain.

After all, just a few days ago, Sears gave investors reason to run for the hills by saying it was unsure about its “ability to continue as a going concern.” In short, management has very real worries about the firm going under, and amid a ton of talk about turnarounds, it finally openly admitted it.

Days later, SHLD stock made its way skyward.

What Happened?

Sears CEO Eddie Lampert and Fairholme Fund’s Bruce Berkowitz happened.

The two bought up 526,000 and 286,600 shares over the past week in what many believe was an effort to squeeze out short sellers. It’s difficult to imagine a situation in which Lampert and Fairholme expect Sears to turn itself around. The company’s financial results have gotten progressively worse from quarter to quarter, and the firm’s revenue has declined every single year for the past decade.

Some have pointed to the company’s “Boss Your Own Wallet” campaign in which customers can enjoy a series of deals over the next few weeks as a potential way to drive traffic and increase sales.

That’s a flimsy place to hang a coat. Sears’ dismal financial state has required a true retail renaissance — some gimmicky sale isn’t going to do the trick.

To survive, Sears needs to up its game both online and in-store. Retail is a dangerous industry at the present and much larger and better managed stores are feeling the burn of the public’s shift toward e-commerce.

Being in the retail industry means you’re already on thin ice, and Sears isn’t healthy enough to wait out a storm.

It’s a Reason to Get Out, Not In

The recent lift in SHLD stock was certainly great news for investors who were still holding out hope for a turnaround, but as we’ve pleaded several times now, please get out while you still have something to get out with.

You could’ve made an argument for a quick turnaround rally with Sears shares trading just above the $6 level. At nearly $12, though, it would be foolish to initiate a long position in a company that has admitted that liquidation is a very real possibility.

