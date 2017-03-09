Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Q4 Earnings Beat, But They’re AWFUL

Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD ) reported its Q4 2016 earnings Thursday morning, and they were downright bad. But, expectations are everything, and because Sears’ earnings were better than expected, SHLD stock was headed significantly higher in pre-market trade.

Sears reported its 21st consecutive quarterly loss and did nothing to ease investor concerns, though.

From here, expect to see volatile trading in Sears stock as investors come to grips with the idea that “better than expected” doesn’t mean SHLD isn’t plunging ever closer toward bankruptcy.

Sears Q4 Earnings: The Results

Sears lost $607 million ($5.67 per share) in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, an increase of 5.4% in the same period a year earlier. For the full year, SHLD suffered a net loss of $2.2 billion ($20.78), a near-doubling of the year-ago loss. Adjusted Q4 losses came to $1.28 per share, however, beating expectations for a loss of $2.85.

Meanwhile, Q4’s revenue decreased 16.4% year-over-year to $6.1 billion, and full-year revenues were off 12% to $22.1 billion. Comps were awful, too, with a fourth-quarter decline of 10.3% and 7.4% for the entire year. Again, though, fourth-quarter revenues were better than the $5.9 billion expected.

However, that $2.2 billion annual loss is really bad. It’s Sears’ fourth consecutive year above the billion-dollar mark and the worst over the four-year stretch.

While it doesn’t look good for SHLD stock, Eddie Lampert had this to say in its Q4, 2016 press release:

“We delivered significant Adjusted EBITDA improvement in the fourth quarter, reflecting our firm focus on profitability to offset ongoing revenue pressures. Building on this positive momentum, we are taking decisive actions to become a more agile and competitive retailer with a clear path toward profitability.”

Is it possible that this earnings report will be the bottom for Sears? Has the revival begun? Is there enough meat on the bone here?

Well, the only thing we do know is it’s not going bankrupt — today.

Sears did not elaborate further about the details of its $1 billion cost-cutting announcement made earlier in February. However, we do know that 130 head office employees were let go Feb. 23, a day that was supposed to include the release of Sears official fourth-quarter earnings report.

Details of $1 Billion Cost Savings

While the earlier announcement provided serious tonic for SHLD stock, the lack of clarity in this Sears earnings report should hurt its stock in the days ahead.

