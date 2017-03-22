Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Admits It’s a Giant Tire Fire

Kudos and congrats to the Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) shareholders who had the guts — and foresight — to step into SHLD stock in front of its Q4 report on March 9. Shares jumped 15% today, and perhaps more surprisingly, they’ve held their ground since.

Well, until today, anyway.

SHLD stock is down big on Wednesday following an announcement that proves what many have been saying for some time: It’s a walking zombie, more than Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) and other struggling retailers, whether or not Sears or anyone else cared to acknowledge it.

Well, anyone who bought into Sears stock between early February and March 8 may want to walk away with their profits while they can. The end is nigh.

Sears acknowledged it.

What About That ‘Positive Momentum’?

If you’re reading this, then you’re likely already aware Sears raised a red flag Tuesday evening when it added the dreaded boilerplate “going concern” language to its annual report.

Specifically, it said:

“Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

That is a far cry from the optimism the company’s chiefs were touting just a couple of weeks ago in its fourth-quarter wrap-up. That’s when CEO Eddie Lampert commented:

“We delivered significant Adjusted EBITDA improvement in the fourth quarter, reflecting our firm focus on profitability to offset ongoing revenue pressures. Building on this positive momentum, we are taking decisive actions to become a more agile and competitive retailer with a clear path toward profitability.”

Were investors duped, being led to believe Sears was en route to a turnaround only to be sucker-punched by the “going concern” warning?

Respectfully to … well, anyone even vaguely aware of the Sears saga: If you didn’t recognize Sears was battered beyond repair until Tuesday’s SEC filing was made public, then you simply haven’t been paying attention.

It does beg the question, though: If EBITDA is getting better, how is the company’s continued existence less certain now than it was a year ago? Answer: As we’ve seen (and heard) before, Lampert makes creative use of the words “significant” and “improvement,” as well as the phrase “positive momentum.”

New owners of SHLD stock may want to buckle up, or dive out of the car.

Take a Closer Look

I’m a firm believer in the idea that a picture is worth a thousand words.

So, rather than rant, I’ll just let a look at a portion of the Sears’ Q4 report tell a key part of the story — the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation report. (The circles are mine.)

What does it all mean?

Next Page