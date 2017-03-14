Sell Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Before the Rate Hike!

A baked-in rate hike and faithfully optimistic rally mean it’s time to play Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) for a bit of downside. But if you don’t want to break the bank while looking for opportunities below today’s priced-for-perfection levels in BAC stock, an out-of-the-money long put spread looks attractive. Let me explain.

Tuesday marks the start of the two day FOMC meeting. But for all the analytical sound bites and penned views investors are sure to be bombarded with regarding what Federal Reserve Board Chair Yellen and her merry band of financial marauders will announce, we’re fast closing in on a zero chance of a surprise.

What’s that mean for the financial sector and BAC stock? With a 25 basis point rate hike nearly written in stone with the latest 89% “yes, they will” poll and Fed action accompanied by an equally certain, more of the same, feigned transparent, “normalizing rates, but data dependent” camera-friendly epilogue — a “sell-the-news” reaction in BAC stock appears highly likely in our view.

Some investors may wrongly take this bearish stance as sacrilegious or even as anti-America. BAC stock and other financials of course have led the market aggressively higher under the guise of the “Trump Put” and a new establishment intent on making our fair land great again. But, it’s not.

Our timely concern with Bank of America is simply appreciative of where BAC stock is today and the age old wisdom that a fool and his or her money are soon departed, unless you’re the President—but then again that’s still a big question mark.

BAC Stock Weekly Chart



The weekly chart of BAC stock reflects a name that's come a long ways from last year's very out-of-flavor, can-do-no-right, "Danger, Will Robinson! Danger!" bearish-looking lows.

In fact, shares of BAC appear to be equally at risk of reversing today’s overly-bullish price behavior and an environment embodied by nothing but blue skies ahead conviction from investors.

The fact is, I’ve been bullish on BAC stock on more than a couple occasions over the past year. But the last leg higher — and mind you, on top of massively optimistic and large price gains — has been marked by secondary bearish divergences in BAC’s stochastics. That’s not good.

Now a bearish shooting star topping candle has formed in BAC stock. What’s more, the pattern has just received confirmation with this week’s penetration of the $25.08 low. Net, net the trading opportunity looks good for shorts in the near term.

If a trader were to short BAC shares with a stop-loss above the candle high of $25.77, risk would be set at 2.75%.

Alternatively, in a bearish sort of way, I like the idea of an initial profit-taking adjustment using a ratio of 2-to-1. That roughly matches the highs of BAC’s breakout from congestion at $23.55 and where we might expect a key test of technical support to occur.

