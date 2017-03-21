Sesame Street Debuts First Muppet With Autism

Sesame Street has introduced its first Muppet with autism and her name is Julia.

Julia is a yellow Muppet with red hair and green eyes. She made her first appearance on the show during an episode that aired on Sunday, March 19, 2017. In the episode, she is seen signing with fellow Abby Cadabby and playing with other characters from Sesame Street.

“Julia is part of Sesame Street’s autism initiative, See Amazing in All Children, which aims to increase understanding around autism–and provides tools for families of children with autism to overcome everyday challenges,” reads a statement on the Sesame Street website for autism.

Sesame Street’s website to bring awareness to autism has a collection of information to help people better understand autism. This includes videos for parents and children that want to learn more about it. The website also has a collection of videos featuring Julia from her debut episode.

Julia will continue to appear on Sesame Street beyond her original appearance in Sunday’s episode. She will actually have a special episode that is dedicated to her introduction. The episode is titled Meet Julia and it will air on April 10.

This isn’t the first time that Julia has shown up. The character was first introduced in an online storybook titled We’re Amazing 1, 2, 3. The story has Elmo introducing her to Abby and helps explain to the reader what autism is. The book came out in late 2015.

You can check out a video of Julia from her premiere episode below.