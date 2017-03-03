7 Earnings Losers to Pick Up off the Floor

Earnings season can be a blessing, a curse or an opportunity for investors to take advantage of drastic plunges and pick up beaten-up stocks at a cheaper prices. It’s not so easy, however, to tell the difference between a value and a money trap.

Source: Shutterstock

More often than not, stocks are beaten up because there’s something fundamentally wrong with the business. Other times, stocks take a hit for whiffing on earnings or failing to live up to future expectations.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the stock is a dud; it could rally and return double- or triple-digit gains!

With that said here are seven stocks that investors should consider buying after they were punished in reaction to a poor earnings report and/or concerning guidance.

