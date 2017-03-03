7 Telecom Stocks That Are High-Yield Money Traps

Telecom is one of the biggest industries in the world at this point. That, however, doesn’t mean all telecoms offer the same promise of growth and success. Likewise, there may be a mobility megatrend in play, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to raise all boats. Some will sink. Welcome to the boat graveyard.

Source: Shutterstock

Many companies outside the U.S. are having a difficult time transitioning from landlines to wireless. Some can’t afford to do the transition well without charging users absurd prices. Some economies aren’t vibrant enough to support competition.

For U.S. companies, it’s not only a financial challenge for big firms to keep up with the latest tech for their customers. They are also battling for market share with smaller competitors that now offer a very similar product for lower prices.

The red flag they all have in common is, they provide tantalizing dividend yields. But don’t take the bait! These seven telecom stocks are high-yield money traps.

