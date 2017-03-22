3 Shale Gas Stocks That Will Win With or Without OPEC

The oil cartel known as OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) has had a long-simmering feud with shale gas stocks. Once they were the uncontested source of fossil fuel-based energy, but shale gas upended that preconception. For example, because of the shale gas revolution, the U.S. is forecasted to become “the world’s biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas” by the year 2035. Remarkably, U.S. exports only started last year.

Not wanting to give an inch, OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, aggressively targeted American shale gas stocks in 2014. Amid hemorrhaging crude oil prices, OPEC went against everything taught in economics 101 — they increased supply. The point, of course, was to squeeze out as many competitors as possible, many of which were higher-priced producers. OPEC would take a beating in the short run, but would later exercise long-term control of the energy markets.

Or so that was the plan. Initially, things were looking great for Saudi Arabia and company. According to Bloomberg, more than a hundred shale gas companies folded since January of 2015. There was no way that small, independent producers could stand up to the Middle Eastern conglomerate. But by eliminating the chaff, OPEC now faced a concentrated and emboldened opponent.

Indeed, efforts to stymie the shale gas industry and the gas stocks listed in the sector may have actually helped American producers. First, domestic competition is nominally down — always a good thing when you’re in the thick of it.

Second, the survivors among the gutted shale gas stocks have learned to live off meager circumstances. They’ve cut where they needed to cut, and have taken risks when appropriate.

But most importantly, many shale gas operators have done the best thing they could possibly do — hedge their bets. When oil prices fell to insane levels, the bold locked in their future returns for most of this decade. Unless crude were to fall back to the prior bottom and stay there indefinitely, shale gas stocks are actually well-positioned.

That’s terrible news for OPEC, but what comes around, goes around. Here are three shale gas stocks that will win big, whether OPEC likes it or not.

