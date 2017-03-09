Home > Trading > Trading Advice >

Short International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock For Free

Watson might not agree with this easy short of IBM stock, but who cares? AI isn't driving IBM like expected anyway.

By Nicolas Chahine, InvestorPlace Contributor  |  Mar 9, 2017, 10:22 am EST
   
Nicolas Chahine

I have been a long time critic of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM). The problem is, for the past 12 months, Wall Street hasn’t shared my opinion, and IBM stock has been on fire.

Source: Shutterstock

So, I recently wrote about how to get paid to trade IBM stock. The trade, although not a home run, yielded easy profits.

Today, I want to take the other side.

IBM stock is near its all time highs, but it’s showing a whiff of weakness. With so much uncertainty ahead of markets, I fear downside pressure in the near-term. So consider this short idea more a call against price action rather than company pessimism.

By the way, I still don’t like IBM’s prospects, from a fundamental standpoint. They have failed to adopt their mega-machine of old into the new tech world. The highest-profile IBM focus has recently been artificial intelligence, but that is an old headline. It’s taking too long to blossom into a cash cow.

Assuming that experts are correct with their expectations of big things from artificial intelligence, I can use this in my trade as a fundamental basis for the long-term prospects of IBM. Affirmation to this is the recent headline of IBM’s alliance with Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Maybe hanging to the coattails of the growth monster like Salesforce could keep IBM’s momentum going.

How to Short IBM Stock for Free

The bet: Buy IBM Apr $180/$175 debit put spread for $2 per contract. This is my maximum potential loss. The faster IBM stock falls through my spread, the faster my profits will accrue. I have a chance to double my money.

IBM stock chart view 1
Click to Enlarge

Since this more of a technically driven trade, I want to lower my out of pocket risk. To do this I will sell downside risk against levels that I deem safe.

The bank: Sell the IBM Jan 2018 $135 put for $3. I need IBM stock to stay above my strike sold or be put the stock. I only sell naked puts if I am willing and able to own IBM shares at that price. The 24% price buffer gives me a 90% theoretical chance of success on this leg.

By taking both trades, I would be getting paid to short IBM through April. Ideally, I need IBM stock to fall past my debit spread but stay above my credit sold. As long as IBM stock stays above my sold put, any premium I recapture from selling my debit spread would be profit. So I can still profit even if IBM does nothing.

I am not required to hold my trades open through expiration. I can close them early for partial gains or losses. I only risk what I can afford to lose.

Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. You can follow him on Twitter at @racernic and stocktwits at @racernic.

