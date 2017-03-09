Short Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock and Trump the Bulls

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw a rare reprieve in Wednesday’s session. But traders may want to fade the modest cheer with a well-positioned, out-of-the-money put spread on QCOM stock.

After bearish jeers prompted by Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) litigation fired at Qualcomm several weeks back, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) offered QCOM stock investors some slight relief Wednesday. Shares of Qualcomm rallied 1.73% after it was learned that Qualcomm’s 10 nanometer Centriq 2400 processors will power certain Microsoft Azure cloud workloads as the company accelerates its cloud platform services.

That’s potentially a problem for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), and the collaboration also shows Qualcomm’s commitment to an ARM-based server ecosystem. This could prove a boon in the future for QCOM stock, but there are no guarantees it will — and it certainly won’t happen overnight.

Having said that, it’s our opinion there’s still a lot for QCOM stock to prove both off and on the price chart.

Click to Enlarge When I last wrote about Qualcomm, our technical opinion was focused on the possibility for another leg higher. Shares were laterally consolidating around $66.50 and holding key support levels within an existing uptrend, while stochastics approached an oversold reading.

QCOM stock did wind up rallying upward of 5% to fresh year-to-date highs, but then the trend turned aggressively bearish. An initial break of the up-channel support line was followed closely by Apple’s litigation news, which sent shares plunging lower deep into bear territory and where they remain today.

The past few weeks have been spent digesting the large and technically destructive loss. Now and with the unwinding of the oversold condition in place, QCOM appears to be ready for a bearish continuation move lower.

Admittedly, there is some support for higher prices. Stochastics have yet to confirm our view. Further, QCOM did hold the 62% retracement level and is now at its highest price since the January Apple-induced gap. Speaking of which, if Wall Street lore holds true, the gap is a sizable area to fill.

Sometimes you just have to call a spade a spade. And for QCOM stock, this means respecting a bearish flag pattern in a stock much closer to 52-week and multi-year lows and well-positioned to challenge those lowly price levels in the coming months.

