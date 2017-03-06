Short SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (GLD) If It Gives This Signal

Gold, as represented by the popular SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA: GLD ), fell about 1.8% last week. That doesn’t sound like a lot in percentage terms, but it was a big deal through the lens of technical analysis. The GLD ETF found resistance at a critical confluence resistance area, which may lead to further weakness in the near future.

When it comes to gold, the one constant I have found during my nearly 20-year career in the financial markets is that more so than in the stock market, investors are either loudly bearish or uber bullish (gold bugs) on the yellow metal.

In other words, few investors and traders are open-minded enough to respect both a rally or selloff in gold prices over any given timeframe.

I have yet to understand why investors tend to be so opinionated on gold, but I do know that this actually creates opportunity for those who do have an open mind.

When I last discussed gold on Dec. 20, 2016, I offered that the GLD looked like it was nearing a better rally period from both momentum and price action perspectives. By Dec. 29, this gold ETF had pushed back above the $110 area, which I highlighted as a buy signal. By January 17th my first price target at $115 was reached, followed by my second price target at $120 on Feb. 27.

Now that both price targets have been reached, I sense that a near- to intermediate-term pullback in the yellow metal is near.

GLD ETF Charts

On the multiyear weekly chart, we see that last week, the GLD bumped into diagonal resistance from the 2016 highs, which also lined up with the yellow 50-week simple moving average.



Click to Enlarge

From last week’s highs to its lows, the GLD ETF dropped by about 1.8%.

