Should Facebook Inc Just Buy Snap Inc.?

When Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) first tried to buy Snapchat for $3 billion in 2013, many pundits thought Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP ) should have agreed to the offer. Of course, failing to make the deal hasn’t hurt FB stock, and SNAP — which has a $23.2 billion market cap — probably doesn’t mind either.

If Facebook wanted to do the deal now, though, it would be an incredibly expensive acquisition — the biggest in Facebook’s 13-year history, even bigger than WhatsApp in 2014.

But it would move a major competitor from the field of battle.

Do the positives of getting rid of an irritating competitor help Facebook stock and outweigh the fact that FB would be paying eight to 10 times what it offered SNAP back in 2013?

The answer to that question isn’t nearly as obvious as investors might think. It really depends on why Facebook wanted Snapchat back in 2013 … and why it would want it today.

Facebook and Snapchat: A Brief History

When Facebook first approached Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel in late 2012, it was, according to Spiegel, to scare him and co-founder Bobby Ryan into selling. Spiegel told Forbes in a 2014 cover-story profile that Mark Zuckerberg warned them: Facebook was going to release its own photo app called Facebook Poke that would blow Snapchat out of the water.

That didn’t happen. In fact, Facebook Poke was an unmitigated disaster.

Zuckerberg wanted to buy Snapchat to strengthen its teenage audience, which was slowly drifting away from Facebook. Something like 26% of American kids aged 18-29 was using Snapchat at the time — a remarkably high capture rate in this all-important demographic.

Snapchat’s co-founders could smell fear on the part of Zuckerberg, but also an opportunity. It’s not unlike Zuckerberg saying no to any number of offers over the years for Facebook, several at more than $1 billion during a time when the social media giant didn’t have much revenue.

Flash forward to the present.

Should Facebook Make a Move?

Analysts believe that Facebook could still make an offer for Snap despite the fact its valuation is now much more expensive than in 2013. That’s because little has changed when it comes to Facebook’s glaring weakness: people under the age of 30.

“One of the key points that the bears on SNAP may be missing is that we believe that FB would love to acquire the company, and it could be willing to pay at least $20B+ ($14/share) for the asset.” wrote FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi March 9, initiating coverage of the recent IPO. “Remember that FB paid $21.8B for WhatsApp, a company which, although it had more users than SNAP, was not generating any real revenue.”

More importantly, the analyst goes on to remind investors, is that buying Snapchat at the current inflated valuation would eliminate a significant threat to its business. It’s the old addition by subtraction argument.

And why not?

