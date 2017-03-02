Should I Buy Boeing Co (BA) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) has been flying high lately. In fact, BA stock was having a good run before the election of Trump: since mid-September 2016, Boeing stock has logged an impressive gain of 44%. The performance is in stark contrast to what happened a couple years before, when BA stock essentially treaded water.

Keep in mind that the company is in the midst of various major launches, including the 737 MAX jetliner and the 787-10. There is also the T-X trainer military aircraft.

According to the most recent earnings call from CEO Dennis Muilenburg:

“Our priorities are to continue leveraging the unique competitive advantage we have in operating as one Boeing; building strength on strength to deliver on our existing plans and commitments; and to stretch beyond those plans by sharpening and accelerating our pace of progress on key enterprise growth and productivity efforts.”

This is certainly a great vision. But then again, Boeing stock definitely has its challenges. Just look at the KC-46A Pegasus, which has resulted in roughly $2 billion in losses.

With that as a backdrop, here are three pros and three cons prospective or current BA stock investors need to consider:

3 Pros for BA Stock

Diversified Global Platform: For more than a century, Boeing has been at the forefront of innovation. The company also has a history of making bet-the-company investments, as seen with the development of the 747 back in the late 1960s.

As of now, Boeing is the world’s largest aerospace company and it has customers in 150 countries. Besides building commercial and military jets (like F-15 and F-18 fighters), the company also develops satellites, weapons, launch systems and advanced information technologies.

Furthermore, BA continues to invest heavily in research and development, with expenditures coming to $4.6 billion in 2016 — this is up from $3 billion in 2014.

Long-Term Trends: They certainly look promising for BA stock. Just in India alone, there will need to be 1,850 new planes for the next 20 years — coming to over $265 billion. But there should be continued strong demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Consider that the estimate for demand is for 15,130 new jets, which would be about $2.3 trillion.

Then again, according to the International Air Transport Association, passenger demand is expected to double by 2035, to about 5.8 billion passengers. Keep in mind that by 2024 China is expected to be the world’s largest aviation market.

But BA stock should also benefit from the positive trends in defense spending, since the world continues to be dicey, as seen with instability in the Middle East as well as places like North Korea.

As a result, the Trump administration is calling for a hefty 10% hike in the defense budget to $54 billion.

Financials: They continue to be solid. For 2016, Boeing reported $10.5 billion in operating cash flows. As for the current year, the company also expects a similar amount.

With all this cash flow, BA has more than enough resources to plow money into R&D, but also to make share buybacks and pay out dividends. Last year, the company repurchased a hefty 55.1 million shares for $7 billion, and the dividend yield is an attractive 3.1%.

