Should You Buy Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Until Wednesday, it had appeared Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ) could overcome the retail sector’s woes. But the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report and forward guidance dashed those hopes, and dashed LULU stock

At this writing, Lululemon shares are down close to 20%. The company’s quarter came in a bit light, and worse, Lululemon slashed guidance.

LULU has now wiped out all gains since last fall and finds itself back at 52-week lows. The question now is: Is Lululemon a buy here, or is it best to step aside and wait for even lower prices?

LULU Stock Cons

Disappointing Lululemon Earnings: It would be an understatement to say the market didn’t like Lululemon’s latest earnings report. On Wednesday, LULU traded up 4% to $66 … but those gains turned into massive losses in the after-hours session, and they haven’t abated Thursday morning. Shares have collapsed to just $54 in the after-hours session — nearly 20% in declines.

The company’s earnings report wasn’t all bad. EPS missed by a penny, coming in at $1 per share versus expectations of $1.01. But the company showed strong enough revenue growth and put in some good work on the margin expansion front. However, investors are looking to the future, rather than the past quarter’s results. And on that front, Lululemon disappointed. Full-year guidance is poor; management warned of a soft start to the year. And given the troubles for the retail sector, the market has been crushing any store with soft guidance this year.

Changing Fashion Trends: Canaccord Genuity analyst Camilo Lyons wrote the following recently: “The new trends in denim suggest the triangle is turning right side up (tight tops paired with roomy bottoms).” Lyons suggests that jeans will be increasingly popular in 2017 and into next year. That would come at Lululemon’s expense — and for that matter, companies like Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) and Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ), which are both under their own set of pressures.

A Canaccord survey found that 18% of respondents intend to buy fewer LULU pants in the coming year. Additionally, half of customers buy Lululemon yoga pants due to fashion, rather than comfort. This class of customer could abandon the brand fairly quick if fashion trends shift. That’d be bad news for LULU stock.

Investors Losing Patience With LULU Stock: One key problem for Lululemon’s stock is that its shareholder base is losing patience. Coming out of the financial crisis, LULU performed brilliantly, running up from the single digits to $80. Not surprisingly, the company attracted a growth-orientated shareholder base.

However, after hitting $80 in 2012, Lululemon stock has gotten stuck. It hit $80 again in 2013. After a step selloff, it made another push last year, touching $80 for the third time. That marks a triple top — a very negative technical formation.

For growth investors, it’s increasingly difficult to hold a stock that hasn’t made meaningful new highs in five years now. And with the lack of a dividend, there’s no reward for staying patient with the stock. Much of Lululemon’s shareholder base will bail if the tide doesn’t turn soon.

