Should You Buy T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ) continues firing on all cylinders. The company keeps putting in strong quarter after strong quarter, particular on the subscriber growth front. While the company doesn’t look particularly profitable yet, results are trending in the right direction.

Investors have taken note of the company’s success. TMUS stock has tripled since 2013, and it has reached fresh all-time highs this year.

A transformative merger with Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) could dramatically improve the company’s competitive position. And if that deal falls through, plenty of other bidders wait in the wings. However, T-Mobile investors better hope a deal comes through. There are real questions as to how viable the company would be if it can’t find a partner soon.

TMUS Stock Cons

Massive Debtload: Yes, I know, most utility type companies carry a lot of debt. However, T-Mobile amps up the leverage to another notch. Since 2012, TMUS’ debtload has surged from $14.9 billion then to $27.8 billion. That growth in the debt rate, 13% per year compounded, is equivalent to the company’s rate of revenue growth over the same period. Thus, while T-Mobile’s revenues are growing nicely, it isn’t managing to shrink its debtload at all as a proportion of sales.

The company’s operating leverage is extreme; it carries $34 per share in debt and earnings under $2 per share a year in earnings. Sure, on an EBITDA basis, stripping out depreciation, taxes and other costs, T-Mobile stock looks quite cheap. However, EBITDA alone struggles to pay interest to creditors. The company hasn’t produced positive free cash flow on a yearly basis since 2012, and has only done so four out of the last 15 years. That’s not a great track record.

Unenviable Market Position: T-Mobile finds itself in a difficult place strategically. It’s not large enough as a standalone entity to keep expanding as it has been doing. The company’s operating leverage is already greatly elevated. Where would the funds for a competitive 5G rollout come from? Even if the company can fund its needed growth plans, what’s left for shareholders? The lack of economy of scale makes it hard for TMUS stock to ever turn into the sort of safe high-quality big dividend stock that the big two telcos are today.

Now the investment community is abuzz with rumors that T-Mobile and Sprint will make a deal. The two combined would have the scale to compete with the top two. However, Sprint is also heavily indebted. It’s unclear that merging the two weakest players in a four-dog hunt would accomplish much.

The comparable analogy would be Sears Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) and Kmart merging to try to survive against the bigger big-box players. A similar outcome isn’t guaranteed, but don’t expect miracles either.

AT&T Merger: The United States’ telecommunications market has reached saturation. For a company purely focused on that market, little growth remains. The only real way to get bigger is by taking market share, rather than finding new customers altogether.

As a result, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) is making bold moves to keep its growth profile. The DIRECTV buy added a lot of girth, making AT&T the continent’s largest pay-TV provider. And the company has invested heavily in Mexico, trying to turn an assortment of low-performing brands there into a competitive rival to Carlos Slim’s behemoth America Movil SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE: AMX ).

The company’s latest move takes things up another notch. The merger between AT&T and Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ) would make the company a giant. In that environment, even a merged Sprint/T-Mobile might not be able to compete.

TMUS Stock Pros

Customer-Friendly Contracts: Of course, all bets are off if T-Mobile and Sprint do merge. However, at least for the moment, TMUS offers more attractive contract terms than its rivals.

The company’s “un-contract” provides many perks rarely seen elsewhere. The advertised price of the contract is the actual price, for example; no added fees or taxes. There’s a no price increase guarantee. The contract offers international roaming, unlimited music streaming, and no overages among other features.

Not surprisingly, the offering has succeeded with customers. In the fourth quarter, the T-Mobile added 2.1 million new net subscribers. Additionally, the churn rate fell to a record low. In an industry where many customers hate their carrier, TMUS stock is winning some points.

