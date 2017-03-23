Micron (MU) surges after Thursday's bell on massive earnings beat >>> Read More
7 Small-Cap Stocks That Serve Up Big Dividends

Small-cap stocks aren't known for their generous dividends -- usually

  |  By Chris Fraley, InvestorPlace Contributor
Small-cap stocks are synonymous with growth — or at least the potential for growth. What they aren’t traditionally known for is paying dividends.

Most small-cap stocks are relative startups that are not yet profitable. Others pour what money they make into growing the business, so that they can eventually become much larger companies.

It’s rare to see small caps return large chunks of their earnings to shareholders in the form of a dividend. But that’s precisely what the following seven small companies do.

I’ve selected the following small-cap dividend stocks based not only on their abnormally high (for small caps) payouts — each stock yields at least 3% — but also some very strong recent returns, good-looking charts and promising prospects for future growth.

