Sorry, RBC. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Is a Short Now.

It’s time to appreciate the “pause” feature on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Apple shares are up today on a bullish analyst note, but today’s action only screams louder for a corrective move. For traders, that means a short opportunity on AAPL stock. For longer-term investors, you can consider this a chance to buy discounted merchandise — to be picked up at a later date.

Let me explain.

Investment firm RBC Capital came out Wednesday morning with a bullish note and price target revision for Apple stock. The broker lifted AAPL from a prior (and now “at the money”) $140 estimate to a new price of $155, inferring another 12% of upside.

Behind the raise is Apple’s Services business. The area includes App Store, iCloud, iTunes and Apple Music — all of which should fuel growth and support a higher market multiple for AAPL stock. What’s more, a combination of stronger gross margins and a less cyclical nature for those services should boost the company’s already massive reach and ecosystem.

For its part, RBC sees services revenues of $48 billion to $50 billion within the next three years. The forecast implies “healthy growth” from a higher average revenue per unit (ARPU) or Apple using some of its massive cash stockpile and acquiring growth that way.

The analyst call also points to Apple’s capital allocation, the opportunity for cash repatriation under the new Trump administration and the highly-anticipated iPhone 8 iteration, out later this year, to act as supports for AAPL stock.

But with shares up less than 1% in the face of a pretty supportive call, I’ll ask: Will it really pay to continue being bullish on Apple right now?

AAPL Stock Chart



Click to Enlarge Sorry, RBC. In our view, an overbought weekly cup-without-handle — complete with an inside doji candlestick — trumps all right now.

That’s not to say the fundamental drivers aren’t there, but Apple has bitten off more than it can chew in the short-term. A lift-off might be coming, but not anytime soon.

In the coming days — and possibly over the next few weeks — my forecast is for AAPL stock to move into a pattern of backing and filling. Support from the cup high of $134.54 is a good initial price target, and implies downside of around 3.5% from here.

Beyond well-overdue profit-taking, a slightly more aggressive (but not unrealistic) corrective move of 7% to 10% would result in Apple stock testing the $126.50-$130 range for support.

So, how do we capitalize?

