Don’t Let the S&P 500’s Rebound on Thursday Fool You

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sam Collins will return on Monday.

Stocks mustered a small gain on Thursday, preventing the brewing selloff from turning into a full-blown meltdown. And, the S&P 500 did so with some help from right where you’d expect to see it — the 20-day moving average line.

On the flipside, though largely unnoticed, the Russell 2000 small-cap index booked second sizeable loss in a row. Whether or not yesterday was a victory is largely a matter of perspective.

Either way, rebound or not, the bulls have good reason to start getting nervous.

The few big moves we saw from individual stocks were just as vexing. Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG ) jumped nearly 9% following an earnings beat, though it missed sales expectations. Paint and coatings player PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG ) slumped 3.7% after rival AkzoNobel rejected an acquisition offer. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO ) bounced 8.1%, offsetting a similarly sized setback on Wednesday stemming from crude oil’s meltdown. And, Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLS ) stumbled to the tune of 5.3% after the company managed to meet last quarter’s earnings estimates, but simultaneously announced it was closing 70 stores.

Sector performances weren’t any more decisive. The big winner was consumer goods with a 0.71% gain, while materials stocks booked a loss of 0.81%. Most sectors closed notably close to breakevens.

That indecision was evident within the broad indices. The S&P 500’s close of 2,364.87 on Thursday was 0.08% better than Wednesday’s close. The Nasdaq Composite as well as the Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed up, though even less impressively than the S&P 500’s modest gain. Volume was a little lighter across the board…

… except for the Russell 2000. Its 0.43% loss and subsequent close at 1360.12 was on higher volume, largely matching Wednesday’s unusually outsized loss and unusually high volume. Unlike its large-cap counterparts, small caps aren’t finding support.

The market’s breadth and depth matched didn’t match the broad market’s tepid optimism. For the NYSE, decliners outpaced advancers by more than 2 to 1, and the Nasdaq advancers/decliners ratio was almost just as bearish. The Nasdaq’s bearish volume and bullish volume were almost perfectly matched, but 58% of the NYSE’s volume was bearish versus 39% of it being bullish.

