Dial Into Sprint Corp (S) Stock’s Coming Upside

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) investors have been waiting in a lengthy queue of sorts the past few months. Our advice: don’t get agitated and disconnect by owning Sprint stock, get dialed in with a well-positioned and cost-effective bull call spread. Let me explain.

By some measures, 2017 has been a poor one for S stock investors. Shares are flat on the year compared to gains of around 5.5% for the S&P 500. However, that’s certainly better than losses for the period for competitors Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

What’s more, Sprint shares enjoyed an amazing comeback in 2016. The wireless outfit’s fortunes improved backed by an aggressive turnaround in progress. One impressive result has been Sprint’s ability to continue growing in a low-growth defensive industry group.

In fact, S stock’s most recent report sported the company’s ninth-straight quarter of improving revenues. The growth continues to put Sprint into a much healthier position as each new subscriber helps ease the burden of high fixed costs associated with the telecom business.

At the same time, on the price chart, shareholders saw S stock gain more than 130% on the year and roughly 300% off January 2016’s low. Given that, the current ennui Sprint investors have been dealing with in 2017 needs to be put into context, and in our view, isn’t all that bad of a wait time.

All told and given that Sprint still maintains its share of heavy gloominess among Wall Street analysts and bearish investors, the upside potential looks like an interesting one in S stock.

S Stock Weekly Chart

Looking at the weekly view of S stock, no doubt shares have come a long way off their low near $2 a share back in January 2016. More importantly for investors contemplating a position in Sprint after the strong run, the stock is in position to continue its uptrend.

Over the past four months since breaking quickly above the 62% retracement level, Sprint stock has, more or less, consolidated its prior gains in a loose lateral movement above resistance. It has been a “queue” of sorts and ultimately looks bullish.

