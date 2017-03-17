St. Patrick’s Day 2017: 5 Easy Corn Beef and Cabbage Recipes for the Slow Cooker

Today, March 17, is St. Patrick’s Day 2017.

One of the biggest staples of St. Patrick’s Day is corn beef and cabbage. It’s a classic Irish dish that got its start when the first Irish started coming to live in America. At this time, corned beef was a cheap meat to buy and was served with a dish of cabbage, potatoes and other vegetables.

Those early Irish Americans chose corn beef because it was cheap, not because it was what they normally used. Back in their homeland, ham was actually one of the cheapest meats to buy and it was a staple part of the meal. Beef was actually a luxury in Ireland during this time period.

To help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2017, InvestorPlace has collected a list of corn beef and cabbage recipes that can be made in a slow cooker. Check out the following gallery to see just how easy the dish is to make.