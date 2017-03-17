St. Patrick’s Day 2017: Krispy Kreme Green Donuts Are Back

St. Patrick’s Day is here and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE: KKD ) is celebrating with the return of its green donuts.

The green donuts being sold by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for St. Patrick’s Day are called “Green O’riginal Glazed Doughnuts”. The donut is really just a green variant of its Original Glazed one that has a slight name change and is a different color.

“St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect occasion to change the color of the Original Glazed, and our customers love sharing them with family and friends,” Jackie Woodward, CMO of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a statement. “What’s even rarer – like finding a four-leaf clover – is altering the name of such an iconic product. We’ve never done it. But in this instance, it’s fun and joyful, just like the holiday.”

The different color of the Green O’riginal Glazed Doughnuts for St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just a change to the company’s glaze. Instead, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts actually uses a green dough to make the donuts and that is what gives them the green color.

Being that the Green O’riginal Glazed Doughnuts are a celebration for St. Patrick’s Day, customers will only be able to find them in stores today. The green donuts are also limited to Krispy Kreme Doughnuts customers in the United States and Canada.