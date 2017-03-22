Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Hiring 240,000 by 2021

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) has announced plans to hire nearly a quarter of a million workers within the next four years.

The coffee giant is ramping up efforts at time when the unemployment rate is on the decline (it fell to 4.7% at the end of February) by opening up 3,400 stores in the U.S. by 2021. All in all, the company will hire about 240,000 workers — 68,000 of which will be employed in the U.S. — that will help serve its freshly-brewed beverages in more locations.

We live in a time of millennials where people are more picky about what they put in their body, including fresher food and artisanal beverages. Starbucks has managed to survive this shift by experimenting more with flavors–it seems as if the company is adding or testing a new beverage per month at the very least.

In addition to opening Starbucks stores in Italy — where there’s a great coffee store in every corner — the company has advanced its status as a leading coffee brewer with a great PR move in the form of hiring 10,000 military veterans and military spouses over the coming years.

Starbucks will also be adding more teens to its locations in a bid to include baristas and managers of all ages and creeds. The chain is now expected to add 25,000 military veterans by 2025.

SBUX stock is up 0.6% Wednesday.