Starbucks to Offer Whiskey-Infused Coffee

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) has announced a new type of coffee that will give you a completely different kind of buzz.

The coffee giant is unveiling two beverages that are made of coffee, but these beans are aged in oak barrels from local whiskey distillers in Washington state from Woodinville Whiskey, Co.

The beans are hand-roasted frequently over the course of a number of weeks to ensure they all come into contact with the barrel and absorb the flavor of the whiskey. The actual alcohol is burned off, but the whiskey flavor remains, possibly giving you a buzz created by the drink’s placebo effect.

You can get two specialty drinks if you happen to be in the Seattle area for a cup of coffee, including a cold beverage with vanilla syrup in a sidecar glass. There’s also a hot alternative “con crema” (with cream) drink that consists of coffee with the vanilla syrup and topped with sugar and foam.

If you are not interested in tasting coffee brewed by someone else, you can buy coffee beans in a bag that you can bring home with you and bring the whiskey flavor of coffee to life with your favorite brewing method and accompanying flavors.

The move is part of Starbucks’ ever-evolving combination of flavors, as the company is constantly pushing the limits of what flavors go well with coffee. The company recently unveiled an IPA beer that comes with a shot of espresso.

SBUX shares fell 0.6% Wednesday.