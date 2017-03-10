Whoa! Starbucks Seasonal Cups Go Pastel for Spring

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is preparing for spring by introducing new Starbucks seasonal cups.

The new Starbucks seasonal cups will bring about spring with green, blue and yellow pastel colors. SBUX says that the colors were chosen to represents the few burst of color that start to appear after a long, gray winter.

The Starbucks seasonal cups will start showing up at the coffee chain’s stores on March 16, which is four days before spring officially starts. The new cups will only be around for a limited time in the United States and Canada.

The Starbucks seasonal cups coming next week will have different colors for each drink size. Tall orders will get a green cup, grande ones will get a blue cup and venti orders will use a yellow cup. the cups also have white dots on them and will have hand-drawn designs. They are limited to orders for warm drinks.

The introduction of the new Starbucks seasonal cups for spring will be the first time that the coffee chain has ever put out cups for the season. It first started offering seasonal cups over 20 years ago with its holiday ones. The tradition expanded over the years to include others seasons as well, such as autumn and summer.

Hopefully the new Starbucks seasonal cups for spring don’t bring any controversy with them. It seems like every time the coffee chain introduces a new cup, it manages to offend someone. Maybe that is why the spring cups have such a simple design.