The Steve McQueen Ford Mustang From ‘Bullitt’ Found in Mexican Junkyard

Steve McQueen was forever immortalized in cinema lore after his performance in Bullitt, where he rode an iconic Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) vehicle.

The Ford Mustang from the 1968 movie disappeared shortly after the movie’s filming was over, leaving many wondering what happened to it. It was finally discovered this week that the vehicle showed up at a Mexican junkyard where one collector brought it.

Body-shop owner Ralph Garcia Jr. was contacted by an associate in Mexico, and Hugo Sanchez showed up with the Ford Mustang. Garcia was going to do what he usually does, which is he fixes up old cars to make them look pristine.

However, one of his associates suggested he search the vehicle’s VIN and it appears as if they had struck gold. Expert Kevin Marti arrived at the scene and examined the vehicle’s details, eventually concluding that it is in fact the real Bullitt car.

Marti said that he is 100% certain that this vehicle is the same one McQueen drove in a movie that may have the greatest car chase scenes ever filmed. He didn’t disclose the details that explain how he knows that.

Garcia said the car’s not for sale, despite receiving a number of offers from private parties. It could be worth up to $1 million.

F stock lost 0.2% Tuesday.