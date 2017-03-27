This Stock’s 8% Yield Is Basically Set In Stone

I drove past my neighborhood Blockbuster store a few days ago. At least, that’s what it used to be back when people still rented movies from brick-and-mortar retailers rather than stream them digitally. Now, the building is home to a fitness gym.

It’s hard to believe that in 2004 the company had a worldwide chain of 9,000 retail outlets that generated $5 billion in revenue. Just six years later, it was in bankruptcy court.

Of course, Blockbuster is by no means the only businesses that has fallen victim to disruptive new technologies and changing consumer behaviors. It’s happening around us all the time.

I could spend days citing examples of products and services that are in terminal decay or have already been rendered obsolete: laser discs, dial-up modems, answering machines, and floppy discs, just to name a few. Remember, these were all breakthroughs in their day.

Of course, we have the benefit of hindsight. But it’s much harder to spot big changes before they start to occur, or even in the early stages. That inevitably means that we don’t know which of today’s stars will become tomorrow’s has-beens. But rest assured, we will look back in a few years and wonder how anyone could have been dumb enough to put money in (fill in the blank).

I’m not sure what companies might go in that blank. Time will tell. But I can almost certainly rule a few out. And these rare businesses deserve special attention from income investors.

And the secret to any lasting dividend is a clean financial bill of health.

Death And Taxes…And School

Ben Franklin famously said that the only two certainties in life are death and taxes. Well, I won’t argue with Ben. But as any kid could tell you, there just might be a third constant: school.

There were countless changes between my parents’ baby boom days in the 1950s and my formative years as a Gen X’er in the 1980s, and even more changes from then until today. I can’t use a slide rule any more than my millennial kids would know how to operate a Sony Walkman cassette player.

But there is one thing we all have in common. Between kindergarten and 12th grade, we all spent nine months a year in a classroom learning how to read and write.

I won’t even pretend to guess what the world will look like for the next generation in another 20 years. Thousands of businesses will undoubtedly come and go over the next couple decades. But one thing won’t change… Kids in the future will still probably spend Monday to Friday learning the basic fundamentals of math, science and other subjects.

Take a quick look at the chart below, which depicts the growth in K-12 public school enrollments.

Growth In K-12 Enrollments

Source: National Center for Education Statistics

Growth investors may want to see a sharper slope to this chart — but I love it. This may be the steadiest projection I’ve ever seen. There is almost zero deviation from year to year. The “market” won’t increase much, but it sure won’t decrease either.

You can sleep easy knowing the risks of a market downturn are practically non-existent. That is, unless or some reason we decide to stop educating our children. Not likely. There is no such certainty with other industries such as retail or healthcare or energy, all of which ebb and flow.

The question is, how do you profit from school attendance?

