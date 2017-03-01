7 Stocks to Buy That Are ALMOST in Buffett Buying Range

Warren Buffett’s annual shareholders’ letter came out Feb. 25. The Oracle of Omaha covered a lot of ground in his annual state of the union. Revisiting the subject of share repurchases, Buffett discussed the reasons why you don’t see Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ) on his own list of stocks to buy.

Source: Shutterstock

While he’s not against them, mind you, he believes that most CEOs pay very little attention to the price paid to buyback repurchase their company’s stock, an affliction that Berkshire Hathaway doesn’t suffer from. He’s authorized to buy back Berkshire stock by the boatload up to 120% of its book value per share, a price that’s substantially discounted from its true intrinsic value.

At the end of fiscal 2016, Berkshire Hathaway’s Class B stock stood at $109.17, which means Buffett would be willing to pay a maximum price of $131.03 for each share or 24% less than its Feb. 28 closing price of $171.42. Clearly, he wouldn’t be a buyer at the moment.

That got me thinking about the other companies in the S&P 500. Have any of them been able to meet Buffett’s stringent threshold for repurchasing shares?

Here are seven stocks to buy that almost meet Buffett’s criteria.

