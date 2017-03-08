3 Stocks to Watch on Wednesday: Bojangles Inc (BOJA), H & R Block Inc (HRB) and Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

U.S. equities suffered a setback as the week progressed, with the dollar finishing higher and treasury bonds weakening. The S&P 500 Index posted a 0.3% loss, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.3%.

Food, taxes and apparel dominated the after-hours earnings news Tuesday as Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ: BOJA ), H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB ) and Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN ) all reported on their latest quarters.

Here’s how they did:

Bojangles Inc (BOJA)

Bojangles shares were plummeting after the company’s earnings results were revealed.

The restaurant operator unveiled net income of $9.8 million for its fourth quarter of 2016, or 26 cents per share. When adjusted for non-recurring costs, this figure came in at 28 cents per share.

Earnings were better than what Wall Street had expected — 21 cents per share. Meanwhile, Bojangles raked in $139.4 million in revenue, missing the consensus estimate by $1 million.

Fiscal 2016 results amounted to a profit of $1 per share, as well as revenue of $531.9 million.

For its current fiscal year, Bojangles expects to earn between 87 cents and 93 cents per share, missing the $1.01 per share that Wall Street anticipates by quite a margin.

BOJA shares fell 4.8% after the bell Tuesday.

