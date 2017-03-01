3 Stocks to Watch on Wednesday: Endo International Plc (ENDP), Etsy Inc (ETSY) and Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

The streak for U.S. stocks was halted on Tuesday as gold and oil each finished 0.4% weaker than the previous day. The S&P 500 Index lost 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.6%.

Several companies revealed their latest quarterly earnings results, including Endo International Plc (NASDAQ: ENDP ), Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY ) and Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW ).

Here’s how they performed late in the day.

Endo International Plc (ENDP)

Endo International released quarterly data that exceeded the guidance Tuesday.

Revenue was 15.6% better year-over-year to $1.24 billion, coming in $80 million ahead of the $1.16 billion that Wall Street was expecting for the company’s fourth quarter.

As far as earnings go, Endo International earned $1.77 a share, which was 14 cents higher than the $1.63 per share that analysts were calling for. The company on focuses on both prescription and over-the-counter medications.

It was a dismal period for U.S. brand pharmaceutical sales, which declined 24% to $289 million. Endo International was hit hard as the company recorded a $3.5 billion write-down over the period.

The move is part of “the quickly evolving new realities of the U.S. generics external environment,” company CFO Blaise Coleman told investors on a conference call. And that includes “a change in the value derived from estimated future pricing levels.”

The company also lowered its 2017 forecast from $4.01 billion to now be in the range of $3.45 billion to $3.6 billion over the course of the year.

ENDP stock is up 2% in premarket trading.

