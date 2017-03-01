Why T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Stock Isn’t As Strong As It Looks

It has been an impressive run for T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ). TMUS stock traded as low as $7 in 2012; it’s now above $60. Over the past year, T-Mobile has been on an almost uninterrupted bull run.

And there’s good reason for TMUS stock’s outperformance. T-Mobile is winning on the subscriber front, taking shares from AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) and beating out Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) with its unlimited data plan, which has been successful enough that much-larger Verizon reversed field.

After dismissing unlimited data for years, VZ added it to its own plan this month. Tax-included plans, another TMUS innovation, may be next.

Meanwhile, a T-Mobile-Sprint merger seems highly likely. Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY ), Sprint’s majority owner, supposedly is in talks with TMUS stock majority owner Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DTEGY ) that could lead to a Sprint-T-Mobile tie-up. The combination of the No.3 and No.4 players could present a stronger competitor to Verizon and AT&T and a substantial opportunity for cost-cutting and margin improvement.

But there has to be some question as to whether TMUS stock is pricing all this in — and then some. While the turnaround continues, T-Mobile’s valuation continues to rise. And that valuation is getting a bit stretched, while the turnaround might be nearing an end.

TMUS Stock Takeout Isn’t Guaranteed

Again, a lot is going right for T-Mobile at the moment. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t risks. A merger, for instance, seems all but a done deal in investors’ minds. Whether Sprint or cable companies like Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) or Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR ), few seem to think TMUS stock will last through the next few years.

After all, the new Republican administration should be more friendly to consolidation. A Sprint-T-Mobile tie-up would leave the industry still with three players — generally considered enough by GOP standards. And Comcast and/or Charter could look to T-Mobile to compete with the offering from AT&T/Dish.

But it’s far from 100% certain that a T-Mobile acquisition — by anyone — could get through regulatory review. Trump has also opposed the merger of AT&T and Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ), a deal that looks more benign from a competitive standpoint. Comcast or Charter could go after Sprint instead, leaving T-Mobile again disadvantaged.

Overall, it still seems likely that the company will merge with someone over the next few years. But it’s not guaranteed — and a tie-up isn’t guaranteed to drive TMUS stock higher, if at all. The announcement of a Sprint-T-Mobile tie-up, in particular, sounds like a classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” situation. And the market has been buying that rumor for several years now.

There Are Risks With TMUS Stock

Meanwhile, on its own, T-Mobile does have some challenges in front of it. While the market liked the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report this month, 2017 guidance didn’t seem particularly aggressive. Adjusted EBITDA was guided to $10.4 to $10.8 billion — up just ~3% at the midpoint. TMUS stock investors appear to have chalked that up to the company being “conservative,” but that may not be the case.

