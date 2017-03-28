Yes, Tencent’s Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stake Is a BIG Buy Signal

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: TCEHY ) might be strange bedfellows. The former makes electric cars and solar roofs. The latter is the primary name behind online messaging app WeChat (though it sells and supports a variety of apps).

Nevertheless, Tencent recently acquired $1.8 billion worth of TSLA stock, making the Chinese technology outfit the fifth largest Tesla stock holder.

Faithful fans of Tesla and equally faithful owners of TSLA shares are clearly stoked, holding the sizable purchase up as a trophy of sorts. They might want to be a little careful about reading too much into the news … particularly as a hint that the young carmaker is on the cusp of being acquired.

On the other hand, there’s no denying Tencent’s interest — underscored by a financial commitment — speaks volumes about Tesla’s promise.

Tesla Stock Stuck

In the sense that Tencent Holdings has its finger on a lot of technology pies, the news isn’t shocking. Aside from WeChat (the fourth most popular messaging app in the world), the company operates popular online games such as League of Legends, is part owner of China’s ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing, distributes digital music, maintains a microblogging platform, and is wading deep into artificial intelligence waters, among other things.

Tacking on a piece of Tesla doesn’t make Tencent noticeably more jumbled than it already is.

Nevertheless, if nothing else, the big chunk of TSLA stock that Tencent recently acquired is something of a moral victory for a company that has struggled to keep investors interested. The current price of $270 is roughly where Tesla shares were trading in the third quarter of 2014.

Indeed, the stock has yet to retest its September-2014 peak of $291, even though it is arguably more investment-worthy now than it has ever been at any point in its history.

The mid-priced electric car, the Model 3, is set to begin production later this year, and interest in its new solar shingles is reportedly significant — CEO Elon Musk thinks they’ll eventually capture 5% of the nation’s roofing market.

Dilution Doesn’t Matter

That said, Musk hasn’t exactly done investors any favors by raising funds several times since that 2014 peak by issuing new debt, more TSLA stock or both. Over the course of the prior three years, Tesla has garnered $6.5 billion in funds that was either dilutive, or added liabilities to the balance sheet.

Tesla raised another $1.15 billion this month, mostly via new debt, though it did sell another $250 million worth of common stock. Those funds were necessary to ramp up capacity for the large-scale production of the Model 3.

